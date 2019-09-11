Here’s what Sidney Moorer told police about phone calls the day Heather Elvis went missing

Sidney Moorer trial: Lawyers deliver opening statements Defense attorneys and prosecutors gave their opening statements in the Sidney Moorer kidnapping trial in Horry County. Moorer and his wife Tammy Moorer were charged in connection to Heather Elvis’ disappearance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Defense attorneys and prosecutors gave their opening statements in the Sidney Moorer kidnapping trial in Horry County. Moorer and his wife Tammy Moorer were charged in connection to Heather Elvis’ disappearance.

Sidney Moorer told police officers in the days after Heather Elvis went missing that he spoke to her from a payphone, pleading with her to stop harassing him.

“Please can you stop? Just stop,” Moorer told police he told Elvis.

Moorer told officers he hadn’t communicated with the woman he had an affair with for months. Still, Elvis was leaving notes on Moorer’s car asking him to call, and that they needed to talk, he claimed.

Police pressed Moorer about why the call lasted four minutes if it was only to get her to go away. Sidney said Elvis talked back, and he just kept telling her it was over.

“I was trying to stop the whole situation,” Moorer said.

That payphone call was one of the last two phone conversations Elvis had before she went missing -- the other was a call to Sidney’s cellphone.

The phone calls and Sidney’s interviews with police were highlighted during Wednesday’s testimony in Sidney Moorer’s trial. Moorer is on trial in Horry County on kidnapping and conspiracy charges related to the disappearance of Elvis in 2013. A previous trial ended in a hung jury. Sidney Moorer was previously found guilty of obstruction of justice in the case and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Tammy Moorer, Sidney’s wife, was convicted of kidnapping in October 2018 and is serving 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Tammy Moorer grew jealous over an affair between Sidney Moorer and Elvis, and that the Moorers lured Elvis to Peachtree Landing on Dec. 18, 2013, where they kidnapped her. She has not been seen since.

Sidney Moorer’s attorneys portrayed the police investigation as haphazard because of media pressure to make an arrest in the case.

As officers testified and played the interviews on Wednesday, Sidney Moorer sat at his defense table and talked with his lawyers and followed a transcript on a computer.

Horry County police Lance Cpl. KC Canterbury said on Dec. 18, 2013, he responded to a call about a suspicious car at Peachtree Landing. The car, which Heather Elvis drove and her father Terry Elvis owned, was abandoned at the location with no signs of foul play.

Canterbury spoke to Terry Elvis who had a set of keys and the two opened the car.

“It was a mess. There was stuff everywhere,” Canterbury said.

The two wore gloves out of caution and to preserve evidence, but there was no indication at that time a crime had been committed, the officer said.

Terry Elvis provided Heather’s cellphone records, and police traced her last call to Sidney Moorer. Officers went to his house and interviewed him, and video of that encounter was played for the jury.

Moorer told officers that he had not spoken to Elvis in days, which Canterbury said was inconsistent as police had phone records that showed communication between the two. It was then an officer delivered what would be an ominous warning to Sidney Moorer.

“If you know where she is you need to tell us so not to hinder the investigation,” Canterbury remembered the officer saying.