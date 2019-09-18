Verdict in: Jury has made a decision in the Sidney Moorer kidnapping trial

Crime
Sidney Moorer was found guilty of kidnapping charges Wednesday after about two hours of jury deliberation.
Judge R. Markley Dennis announced shortly after the verdict that he would commence with the sentencing proceedings after speaking with the jury.
Sidney and Tammy Moorer were charged with kidnapping related to the disappearance of Heather Elvis on Dec. 18, 2013. Elvis was last tracked to Peachtree Landing during the early morning hours. She has not been seen since.
Prosecutors say Tammy Moorer grew jealous over an affair between Sidney Moorer and Elvis. Authorities believe the Moorers lured Elvis to the landing where they kidnapped her. A jury convicted Tammy Moorer last year, and she is serving 30 years in prison.
The first trial for Sidney Moorer ended in a hung jury. He later was found guilty of obstruction of justice and sentenced to 10 years in prison. His retrial in Horry County on the kidnapping charges started last week.
Sidney Moorer’s defense attorneys described the police investigation as rushed because of community interest in the case.
This story will be updated.
