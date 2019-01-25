This is the job Tammy Moorer will be doing while in prison for Heather Elvis kidnapping

Convicted kidnapper Tammy Moorer has been working as a wardkeeper assistant while in prison.

According to Department of Corrections paperwork, she started the job in late November soon after her incarceration. Media reports state the wardkeeper is responsible for the day-to-day operations at a prison.

Moorer is housed at Leath Correctional Institution, a medium-security facility in Greenwood. According to the prison’s webpage, the facility offers several programs and classes, including one that provides Braille textbooks to grade-school students.





Moorer holds the same job, at the same facility, as notorious killer Susan Smith, according to DOC documents.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The documents also show that Moorer has had no disciplinary actions while incarcerated.

In October, Moorer was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the disappearance of local woman, Heather Elvis in December 2013. A jury convicted her of kidnapping and conspiracy.

Prosecutors painted a case of Moorer growing angry and jealous over an affair between her husband, Sidney Moorer, and Elvis. On Dec. 18, 2013, cellphone data tracked Elvis to the Peachtree Landing in Socastee, her last known location, about 3:15 a.m. Video surveillance also showed a truck that is believed to be owned by the Moorers in the same area.





Sidney Moorer’s re-trial is currently set for early in the fall. His first trial on the kidnapping charge ended in a hung jury. A jury convicted Sidney Moorer of obstruction of justice related to the investigation into the disappearance.

He is currently serving 10 years in prison and is at Lee Correctional Institution. There, Sidney serves as a “general worker.”