Conway police chase suspects go before judge

Four people accused of fleeing from police in connection to an investigation about several shootings in the Conway area could soon leave jail.

On Friday, Magistrate William Hutson granted bond to Trustin Di’Jontra Brown, 19; Chrishawn Sanders, 20; Julie Sub, 18; and Shaquille Kayson Blakeley, 25. The suspects all appeared for a bond hearing at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bonds were set at the following:

Sub at $1,000

Brown at $1,000

Sanders at $3,500

Blakeley at $2,500

Police charged all four with being in possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 more. According to Horry County police, the four fled police around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Tracy Lane near Hucks Road and Highway 701. Officers tried to stop the vehicle as it matched one that was involved in shootings in the Conway area.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police detained four subjects, but one fled and escaped. Officers searched the area for several hours for the fifth suspect using a drone and bloodhounds.

Friday afternoon Horry County police identified Quashaun Cliffton Bromell, of Conway, as the fifth suspect and driver of the vehicle. Bromell is wanted for failure to stop for police and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bromell. Call 911, 843-915-TIPS or email crimetips@horrycounty.org if you have details concerning his whereabouts.

On Tuesday night, police responded to the 1500 block Hemingway Chapel Road after a woman’s car, with a 7-year-old inside, was shot at five times. Witnesses described seeing several masked people in the area before the shooting. A broken-down car in a yard also was shot several times and a residence was shot once.





SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Police responded to Hemingway Chapel Road for a shots fired. The victim said her car was shot at with a 7-year-old inside. Witnesses said as many as 10 masked people in a yard before shooting.

On Wednesday, police responded to a shots fired on the same road this time in the 11000 block of the Noel Villa Apartments.