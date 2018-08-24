Conway police chase suspects go before judge

Four people accused of fleeing from police in connection to an investigation about several shootings in the Conway area could soon leave jail.
On Friday, Magistrate William Hutson granted bond to Trustin Di’Jontra Brown, 19; Chrishawn Sanders, 20; Julie Sub, 18; and Shaquille Kayson Blakeley, 25. The suspects all appeared for a bond hearing at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bonds were set at the following:
- Sub at $1,000
- Brown at $1,000
- Sanders at $3,500
- Blakeley at $2,500
Police charged all four with being in possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 more. According to Horry County police, the four fled police around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Tracy Lane near Hucks Road and Highway 701. Officers tried to stop the vehicle as it matched one that was involved in shootings in the Conway area.
Police detained four subjects, but one fled and escaped. Officers searched the area for several hours for the fifth suspect using a drone and bloodhounds.
Friday afternoon Horry County police identified Quashaun Cliffton Bromell, of Conway, as the fifth suspect and driver of the vehicle. Bromell is wanted for failure to stop for police and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bromell. Call 911, 843-915-TIPS or email crimetips@horrycounty.org if you have details concerning his whereabouts.
On Tuesday night, police responded to the 1500 block Hemingway Chapel Road after a woman’s car, with a 7-year-old inside, was shot at five times. Witnesses described seeing several masked people in the area before the shooting. A broken-down car in a yard also was shot several times and a residence was shot once.
On Wednesday, police responded to a shots fired on the same road this time in the 11000 block of the Noel Villa Apartments.
