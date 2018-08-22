10 masked people in yard before shots fired into car with woman, 7-year-old

Police are searching for suspects who reportedly fired shots at an SUV with a 7-year-old inside.
According to Horry County Police, at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the victim and the child were driving through the 1500 Block of Hemingway Chapel Road in the Conway area.
They approached an SUV which was parked in a driveway facing oncoming traffic.
When the victim slowed down, she saw armed people, according to the agency. The SUV pulled away and another vehicle, possibly a gray Dodge Charger, and shouted at her and shots were fired.
The victim’s vehicle was shot four times and she fled. The victim and the child were not hurt.
Witnesses said there were as many as 10 masked people in the yard, police say. The damage to the victim’s vehicle appeared to come from a backyard.
Police officers went to the road and found shell casings in the roadway and a backyard. The homeowner was not home at the time of the incident. He told police he didn’t know why someone would be in yard shooting and he did not have issues with anyone. Police also found seven bullet holes in a broken down vehicle at the residence.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at (843) 915-TIPS.
The incident is the latest in a week-long string of high profile incidents in Horry County. A 57-year-old man was murdered on Aug. 15 at a Food Lion in Longs before a string of armed robberies that continued into North Carolina. Three days later a father and son were found shot to death in the Conway area. On Tuesday, Terry Lee Blye, 58, died by homicide at an Adrian Highway home.
