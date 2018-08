Conway police are responding to a shots fired call along Hemingway Chapel Road, according to spokeswoman Taylor Newell.

Newell did not have any further information at this time.

The Horry County Police Department is assisting with the call, Capt. John Harrelson said.





On Tuesday, Horry County police responded to the 1500 block of Hemingway Chapel Road after shots were fired at a vehicle with a 7-year-old inside.

