Four charged after Wednesday police chase, manhunt, near Conway

Horry County police have released the names of four suspects charged in connection to to a police chase following several shooting incidents in the Conway area.

Trustin Di’Jontra Brown, 19, Chrishawn Sanders, 20, Julie Sub, 18, and Shaquille Kayson Blakeley, 25, are all charged with charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 more, according to Horry County police Capt. John Harrelson.

A police-involved chase started Wednesday when officers tried to stop a vehicle matching the description of one tied to several shootings in the Conway area, Harrelson said, adding that said the vehicle was stolen and four people in the vehicle were detained.

The chase ended about 5 p.m. on Tracy Lane near Hucks Road and Highway 701, and one suspect ran from the car, he said. Officers were in the area looking for the suspect for several hours, and used bloodhounds and a drone to look for the suspect who wasn’t found, Harrelson said. County councilman Al Allen also helped law enforcement by using his airplane to fly officers over the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, police went to Hemingway Chapel Road after a report of shots fired. Authorities said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Noel Villa Apartments. On Tuesday, officers went to the 1500 block of the same road after reports of a shooting where a woman and her 7-year-old were in a car that was shot at four times.

The vehicle police stopped Wednesday afternoon matched the description of the car involved in the Wednesday shooting on Hemingway Chapel Road. Harrelson said it was also similar to a shots-fired incident near Juniper Bay Road.

