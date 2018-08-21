Coroner IDs fourth homicide victim in one week

Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the ID of a man they say was murdered in Conway on Monday.

Terry Lee Blye, 58, died by homicide, said deputy coroner Darris Fowler.

Horry County Police Department responded to the 4600 block of Adrian Highway just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary, authorities said. While officers were on the way, the original caller called back and said Blye was on the property and believed he was dead, a report said.

Police were taken to a camper on the property where the victim was found unresponsive, authorities said.

An autopsy is scheduled for today, Fowler said.

Neighbor Billy Vereen said he did not know there was a crime scene next door until he work up Tuesday morning. Vereen, who knew Blye for eight years, said Blye was a decent guy who he talked to about cars.

“The guy’s a standup guy from what I know.,” Vereen said. “He never caused no trouble or drama at my house.”

Vereen recalled Blye saving people who had been in a vehicle crash near his house. He said Blye was quick to jump into a car that was on fire and rescue the victims. Blye was given a car by the family of one of the victims after the incident, Vereen said.

Capt. John Harrelson said the homicide is not connected to other recent incidents.

“However, we will continue to evaluate potential connectivity as our investigations proceed,” Harrelson said.

Horry County police Chief Joe Hill acknowledged the “series of violent crimes” in a Facebook post on Saturday. Hill said the department and other agencies have joined efforts to arrest those who are responsible for “terrorizing our community.”

Officials have provided little information since a 57-year-old man was murdered Wednesday night at a Food Lion in Longs before a string of armed robberies that continued into North Carolina. Three days later a father and son were found shot to death in the Conway area.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong