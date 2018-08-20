‘Terrorizing our community’: Police continue to investigate recent violent crimes

Authorities continue to investigate violent crimes — including three homicides and armed robberies — that have happened in the last week.
Officials have given little updates since a 57-year-old man was murdered Wednesday night at a Food Lion in Longs before a string of armed robberies that continued into North Carolina. Few updates have also been released in the homicide of a father and son that happened Friday night in the Conway area.
Horry County police chief Joe Hill acknowledged the “series of violent crimes” in a Facebook post on Saturday. Hill said the department and other agencies have joined efforts to arrest those who are responsible for “terrorizing our community.”
Hill adds the department will not rest until justice is brought to those impacted by criminals.
Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County police said the department continues to evaluate if the crimes are connected.
“We are going to keep looking at the incidents that have happened in the meantime,” he said. “If we spot connections, we’ll absolutely explore that.”
There is no motive at this point in the Conway-area homicide investigation where a father and son were found shot outside of a home on Highway 19 on Saturday, Harrelson said.
Authorities said there is no connection between the Longs and Conway homicides in the preliminary investigation.
Additional officers have been placed in the Longs area after the homicide, attempted carjacking and armed robberies, Harrelson said.
Harrelson said people in the community should be aware of their surroundings, and if something doesn’t seem right, notify law enforcement.
“You never know what could be helpful,” Harrelson said.
In addition to the violent crimes, a body was found in a Socastee ditch on Saturday. South Carolina Highway Patrol is leading an investigation after a body was found by a 13-year-old boy Saturday morning off Peachtree Road.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the incident is being investigated as a car verses pedestrian.
The victim’s identification has not been released.
Anyone with information on recent crimes is asked to call 843-915-TIPS.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
