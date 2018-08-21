Photo courtesy of Horry County police
Photo courtesy of Horry County police
Photo courtesy of Horry County police

Crime

Horry County police respond to early morning death investigation in Conway area

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

August 21, 2018 06:17 AM

Horry County police are investigating a death early Tuesday morning in the Conway area, according to a release from the department.

Authorities are at a home on the 4600 block of Adrian Highway, said Capt. John Harrelson about 4 a.m.

Details about the cause of death and circumstances will be released when available, Harrelson said.

A portion of Adrian Highway is closed and people should avoid the area, he said. Local traffic can detour using Boddy Road and Pebble Lane.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

  Comments  