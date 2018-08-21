Horry County police respond to early morning death investigation in Conway area

Horry County police are investigating a death early Tuesday morning in the Conway area, according to a release from the department.
Authorities are at a home on the 4600 block of Adrian Highway, said Capt. John Harrelson about 4 a.m.
Details about the cause of death and circumstances will be released when available, Harrelson said.
A portion of Adrian Highway is closed and people should avoid the area, he said. Local traffic can detour using Boddy Road and Pebble Lane.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
