Murder suspects still on the loose after attempted carjacking, armed robberies

Horry County police are looking for suspects who they say murdered a person sitting in a car Wednesday at a Longs grocery store and then fled into North Carolina, allegedly committing armed robberies on the way.
Officers went to Food Lion, at 110 E. Hwy 9, after 10:15 p.m. in reference to reports of a homicide and carjacking, said Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County Police Department.
He said one man with a gun confronted a store employee in the parking lot and demanded the employee unlock the store. At the same time, two other armed men confronted a person sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot, and when the person tried to flee, the suspects fired into the vehicle and killed the victim, Harrelson said.
Authorities said the suspects them stole a gray Nissan Altima with South Carolina license plate PFP140 and fled the scene.
A “short time later,” Harrelson said there were two other armed robberies in the Loris area — one at the Carolina Inn and a person who was broken down on Fox Bay Road.
“There is a reason to believe that these robberies were also committed by the individuals from the Food Lion incident,” Harrelson said in a news release.
Authorities said they believe the suspects then robbed a store in Chadbourn, North Carolina.
The suspect are believed to still be driving the vehicle from the Food Lion incident, Harrelson said.
In a release, police described the suspects as black men, but did not give clothing description or other details.
Food Lion was open Thursday morning for business. A company spokesperson said no employees were injured.
Horry County Police Department is asking anyone with information related to any of these incidents to call 843-915-TIPS. If you see these individuals or the vehicle, police ask people to not approach them and immediately call 911.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
