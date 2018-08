A father and son were identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office as the two people killed at a Highway 19 home.

Robert Ford Jr. and his son Robbie Ford were found dead at a 4591 Highway 19 residence near Conway on Saturday, according to chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard.

Robert Ford was 59 and Robbie Ford was 25. The two died on Friday night, according to Willard.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating their deaths as homicides.

