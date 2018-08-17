57-year old killed at Food Lion as part of robbery spree, suspects still at large

A 57-year-old man was the shot and killed in a Longs Food Lion parking lot on Wednesday, the Horry County Coroner’s office announced on Friday.

Gerard “Jerry” Celentano, originally from New Jersey, was in his car when two men approached at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. As he tried to flee, police say, the suspects shot and killed him. Another suspect also tried to force another person in the parking lot to unlock the Food Lion.

According to Deputy Coroner Michelle McFadden, Celentano lived in Horry county for about a year-and-a-half. He leaves behind a wife of 29 years, a step-child and brother.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The suspects fled towards the Loris area where police said they robbed a man whose car broke down on Fox Bay Road and then robbed the Carolina Inn.

Police say, the suspects then traveled north to Chadbourn, North Carolina where they robbed a Sun-Do convenience store at about 11:30 p.m.

The suspects remain at-large as of Friday morning. Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (843) 915-TIPS.