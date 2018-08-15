Police looking for car after they say two armed men tried to enter a locked bank

Horry County police are looking for a car in connection with two men who attempted to enter a bank with long guns, according to a news release.
Police say two men tried to enter the United Community Bank on on Highway 9 in Green Sea.
Authorities say the two men couldn’t get in the bank because of a locked door and were last seen headed toward Loris on Highway 9.
Police are looking for a Nissan car with older South Carolina tags with “In God We Trust” on it.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Horry County Crime Tip line at (843) 915-8477.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments