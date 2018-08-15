Horry County police are looking for the car pictured after two men with guns tried entering a bank in Green Sea.
Police looking for car after they say two armed men tried to enter a locked bank

Horry County police are looking for a car in connection with two men who attempted to enter a bank with long guns, according to a news release.

Police say two men tried to enter the United Community Bank on on Highway 9 in Green Sea.

Authorities say the two men couldn’t get in the bank because of a locked door and were last seen headed toward Loris on Highway 9.

Police are looking for a Nissan car with older South Carolina tags with “In God We Trust” on it.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Horry County Crime Tip line at (843) 915-8477.

 

