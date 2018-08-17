Police investigating if NMB armed robbery is related to two-state crime spree

Two armed suspects robbed the North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo on August 4 after putting a gun to an employee’s head, police say.

According to a police report, two unidentified armed men had entered the kitchen from the back door and began ordering employees to go to the office, according to a police report.

Officers said the armed and masked men put a gun to an employee’s head and ordered him to open the safe.

The two men emptied the safe and escaped out the back door of the restaurant with about $2,500, the report says.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said police were investigating whether the incident was related to a recent string of robberies in Loris, Longs and North Carolina that left a 57-year-old man dead.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian



