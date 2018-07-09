Man found dead on Reef Road last week is Palmetto Pointe murder suspect, police say

A man — who police say died on Reef Road last week — killed and disposed of a 41-year-old woman in a wooded area near Palmetto Pointe Boulevard in late June.

According to Horry County police Capt. John Harrelson, the department determined William Sneeringer, of Myrtle Beach, killed Jennifer Dawn Fitchett and disposed of her body.

On June 30, a person walking near the woods along Palmetto Pointe Boulevard saw a body and reported it to police. Horry County police responded and investigated Fitchett's death as a homicide.

Harrleson said Sneeringer was the person found dead in the backyard at a home in the 700 block of Reef Road on July 6. According to a Horry County police report, officers found Sneeringer with a shotgun beside him.

Snerringer has a lengthy criminal history in Horry County including shoplifting and disorderly conduct charges.

He also had outstanding warrants from Monroe County, Florida for probation violations.

Though he can't be charged in connection with the case, Harrelson said Horry County Police continue to investigate the killing to determine the circumstances behind the murder.