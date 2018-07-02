'Don’t know why any would want to hurt her': Daughter at loss over mom's killing

One daughter of the woman found dead along Palmetto Pointe Boulevard over the weekend can only wonder why someone wanted to kill her mother.

"My mom had a big heart for everyone, saw the good in everyone even if it wasn’t there," Jada Dunn wrote in a message to The Sun News. "Don’t know why any would want to hurt her."

Jennifer Fitchett, 41, was found by a man who was walking in a wooded area near Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, according to a police report. He returned home where he and another person called 911. Horry County Police responded to the area on Saturday afternoon.

The department is treating Fitchett's death as a homicide, Capt. John Harrleson said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police are investigating after a female's body was found off of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain John Harrelson. Harrelson said that the body is that of an unidentified adult female.

Dunn wrote that the last two days have been difficult with some family living in North Carolina and others in the Myrtle Beach area. Dunn and Fitchett lived in Myrtle Beach, while Fitchett's other two children live in North Carolina. Fitchett is originally from Middlesex, North Carolina.

In just weeks, Fitchett was set to become a grandmother and even bought clothes for the baby, Dunn wrote.

"She’s was best mom. She did the best she could as a single mother and she tried to give us kids everything she could. She loved to watch movies with us, go to the beach, shop at goodwill, and just be her crazy, goofy self," Dunn wrote.

That included watching scary movies, which Fitchett loved, and frequently tried to scare the family during viewings, Dunn wrote.

"One time she got on the floor in the dark with her hair in front of her face and when we walked by she grabbed our legs. And laughed and laughed."