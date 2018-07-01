Coroner IDs woman found in wooded area off Palmetto Pointe Blvd

Horry County Coroner's Office has identified a 41-year-old woman as the victim of a homicide who was found Saturday off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard.

Jennifer Fitchett, of Middlesex, North Carolina, was found during the day in a wooded area off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, according to the coroner's office and Horry County police. The cause of death is being withheld as an investigative detail, deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said Sunday.

McSpadden said Fitchett was a beloved daughter and a mother of three. She was expecting her first grandchild in a few weeks, she said.

Horry County police said the homicide investigation is in the preliminary stages.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong