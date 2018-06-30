Police: Victim tried to escape trunk before murder near Broadway at the Beach

The victim tried to escape the trunk of a murder suspect's vehicle before a fatal shooting earlier this week near one of the area's most popular attractions, police say in an arrest report.

Ryan Rasheed Bryant, 27, was shot and killed along Highway 17 Bypass and 29th Avenue near Broadway at the Beach on Wednesday night.

His accused killer, Javaline Tyree Dawkins, 47, appeared in Myrtle Beach Municipal Court on Saturday. Judge Scott Long declined to set bond as given the nature of some of the charges only a circut court judge can set bond.

Myrtle Beach Police charged Dawkins with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, kidnapping and felon in possession of a firearm. Only a circuit court judge can set bond given the nature of Dawkins' charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dawkins and Bryant made plans to meet for a drug deal. on Wednesday evening.

Dawkins kidnapped and later shot and killed Bryant, according to the affidavit.

"The victim was seen trying to escape out of the trunk of a red 2010 Cadillac," which was registered to Bryant, the report reads.

The shooting happened on Highway 17 Bypass at about 9 p.m. An off-duty police officer reported the incident and more police responded. They provided aid to Bryant until EMS arrived.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour after the shooting.