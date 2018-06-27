One injured in Myrtle Beach shooting along Highway 17 and 29th Avenue

One person was injured in a shooting near one of Myrtle Beach's busiest intersections and popular attractions on Wednesday night.
At about 9:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Police officers responded to the intersection of Highway 17 Bypass and 29th Avenue North for the reported shooting. An off-duty police officer heard the incident and reported it to dispatchers, according to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby.
He added the shooting happened in the roadway and one person went to the hospital. Crosby did not provide information on the victim's condition.
There was a heavy police presence in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 which were closed to traffic as police investigated. The shooting was in an area near Broadway at the Beach and Captain George's Seafood Restaurant.
Police rerouted southbound traffic to 29th Avenue. The northbound lanes of Highway 17 were reduced to two lanes.
Several patrons exiting nearby Captain George's Seafood Restaurant did not hear anything and were unaware of the shooting.
