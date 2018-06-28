27-year-old dead after shooting near Broadway at the Beach

A 27-year-old, North Carolina resident was shot and killed Wednesday night near Broadway at the Beach and one of Myrtle Beach's busiest intersections.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as Ryan Rasheed Bryant.

At about 9 p.m., Myrtle Beach went to Highway 17 Bypass near 29th Avenue North for the reported shooting. An off-duty police officer heard the incident and reported it to dispatchers, according to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby.

Officers arrived at the scene and gave the victim CPR. EMS then arrived and continued to provide aid and took Bryant to the hospital.

Bryant was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Medical Center about an hour after the shooting.

Bryant was a longtime resident of Columbus County, North Carolina. Attempts to reach his family Thursday were not successful.

Myrtle Beach Police closed the southbound lanes of Highway 17 while they investigated the scene. Debris lay in the roadway in the lanes near Captain George's Seafood Restaurant. The shooting happened in the road between the restaurant and Broadway at the Beach.

Southbound traffic was rerouted to 29th Avenue and northbound traffic was restricted to two lanes while officers tended to the scene. Several patrons leaving Captain George's were unaware that a shooting occurred nearby.

As of Thursday afternoon, Myrtle Beach Police did not announce an arrest or suspect information in connection to the case.

