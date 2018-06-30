Loris man faces charges after deadly shooting near Broadway at the Beach

A Loris man faces multiple charges for his role in a Wednesday night shooting near Broadway at the Beach that left one man dead.

Myrtle Beach police charged 42-year-old Javaline Tyree Dawkins with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, kidnapping and felon in possession of a firearm, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD.

Dawkins - Myrtle Beach Police Department

At about 9 p.m. that night, police responded to Highway 17 Bypass near 29th Avenue North for the shooting. An off-duty police officer heard the incident and reported it to dispatchers, Crosby said.

When officers arrived on scene, they performed CPR on the victim, 27-year-old Ryan Rasheed Bryant. EMS then arrived and continued to provide aid and took Bryant to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Dawkins will appear before a judge for a bond hearing at 3 p.m. Saturday.