Bike week traffic loop canceled for the third consecutive night

The bike week traffic loop is 0-for-3.

For the third straight night it has been canceled.

Myrtle Beach officials decided not to enact the traffic pattern — implemented annually since 2015 during Memorial Day weekend to keep traffic moving and promote safety — calling it off at 10:01 p.m. Saturday based on current traffic conditions. The 23-mile one-way loop was scheduled to go in effect 10 p.m.-2 a.m. each night Friday through Monday.

“We will be deploying traffic enforcement teams to monitor traffic on Kings Hwy and take action if necessary based on traffic conditions,” Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police wrote in an email. “Again, all agencies want to remind drivers to stay focused, be alert, and drive safely. “

The loop funnels traffic from Ocean Boulevard out to Horry County before returning to city limits. It was canceled Friday night and Saturday night based on an evaluation of current traffic patterns, police said.

Bikers are here, but Ocean Boulevard has seen sparse traffic compared to other years. Most of the Atlantic Beach Bikefest action has been on the north end of Myrtle Beach, Atlantic Beach and North Myrtle Beach. Some folks in town have chosen to bring fancy, clean cars rather than bikes and others have spent their time tossing out pickup lines in hopes of meeting people.