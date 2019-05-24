No Bike Week traffic loop needed in Myrtle Beach Friday night, police say

Drive around the 23 mile Memorial Day weekend traffic loop Time lapse video of a drive around the planned 23 mile Memorial Day traffic loop. Officials plan to implement the traffic pattern for Bikefest from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Sunday during the 2019 Memorial Day weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Time lapse video of a drive around the planned 23 mile Memorial Day traffic loop. Officials plan to implement the traffic pattern for Bikefest from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Sunday during the 2019 Memorial Day weekend.

The Memorial Day Bike Week traffic loop will not be implemented Friday night, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The traffic pattern, which has been the subject of controversy since the city started using it in 2015, is not needed based on an evaluation of current traffic patterns, Cpl. Tom Vest said.

The 23-mile one-way loop was scheduled to go in effect 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday through Monday.