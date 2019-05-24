Myrtle Beach Bike Rallies
No Bike Week traffic loop needed in Myrtle Beach Friday night, police say
Drive around the 23 mile Memorial Day weekend traffic loop
The Memorial Day Bike Week traffic loop will not be implemented Friday night, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The traffic pattern, which has been the subject of controversy since the city started using it in 2015, is not needed based on an evaluation of current traffic patterns, Cpl. Tom Vest said.
The 23-mile one-way loop was scheduled to go in effect 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday through Monday.
