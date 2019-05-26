‘We here for fun’: Pickup lines rampant during bike week, though light on the cheese

Bikefest attendees joke about favorite pickup lines People on Ocean Boulevard talk about their favorite pickup lines, though most say the best course of action is to be respectful. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK People on Ocean Boulevard talk about their favorite pickup lines, though most say the best course of action is to be respectful.

We all know cheesy pickup lines. You know, “If you were steak, you’d be well done” or “I’m no photographer, but I can picture us together.” We might have even used them at a party. Heck, it might have worked!

For some on Ocean Boulevard, Saturday night of bike week was all about the pickup lines. As people packed the sidewalks for the annual event, it was impossible to go more than 30 seconds without hearing a line. All of it is in good fun as people try to meet someone new.

The lines even come from those stuck in traffic who see people walking the sidewalk.

“Of course you got to use pick up lines! How else you gonna talk to them?” Tone Harris asked.

“You can’t get ‘em if you don’t use pickup lines,” his friend Doug Bryant said.

It led The Sun News to ask who has the best? Dozens wanted to talk about how they use pickup lines, but nobody shared a cheesy one as their go-to.

“The corniest pickup lines are sometimes the best pickup lines,” said Deven Moore.

His friend Javi Pope threw out “Let me grab your bath water, dive in and wait for you,” as one the lines he previously used.

Mostly, those who spoke to The Sun News talked about the need to be respectful to women instead of using a line to gain their attention.

“Really we are just trying to be funny,” Desmon Moore said.

Devin, Desmond and Javi leaned against an Ocean Boulevard barricade and more than once called to a group of nearby women. Devin demonstrated how he approaches with a hand extended for a handshake, flashes his million-watt smile and asks how they are doing.

In good fun, though, Desmon said he occasionally removes his shirt to show his fit physique to get some attention.

Tone Harris and Doug Bryant echoed the idea of being respectful. Occasionally, Tone will say someone looks lonely and asks if he can keep them company. For the most part, it is just him asking someone to pause for a conversation.

Not every attempt ends successfully, though. Doug said some say he is too short or disapprove of his full beard. “Hey, it is what it is. Just keep moving,” Doug said.

Talenera Bozeman, 20, and her mother Annette Staley heard a barrage of lines as they walked along Ocean Boulevard.

“They be like ‘Hey little momma. How you doing? Can I get your number,’” Talenera said.

“We’ve heard I’m going to have beautiful grandkids,” her mother said.

Some of the men could be aggressive and grabbed at the two, Annette said. In one case, they had a man follow them shouting his number into their ear. Despite some unpleasantness, neither seemed to mind the attention.

“We here for fun,” Annette said, pointing to her daughter, “and she’s 20 and single.”