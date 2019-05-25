‘They ain’t gonna like you’: Bike Week visitors know a dirty ride gets left in the dust

Myrtle Beach bike week: Washes popular before night cruise Myrtle Beach area car washes become popular hang out spots ahead of night cruising during Memorial Day weekend bike week. The gathering is as much about cool cars as it is bikes as visitors like to show off. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach area car washes become popular hang out spots ahead of night cruising during Memorial Day weekend bike week. The gathering is as much about cool cars as it is bikes as visitors like to show off.

You can’t be seen driving a dirty car or motorcycle during Atlantic Beach Bikefest on the Grand Strand.

At least, that’s how Trey Snells feels. He was one of several people seen Saturday afternoon at one of the most popular places in Myrtle Beach this weekend — the car wash.

“You can not show up nowhere with a dirty car,” Snells said. “Nowhere with a dirty car. I don’t care if you drive a Ford Focus, Lamborghini, they ain’t gonna like you.”

Snells clapped and laughed as he leaned on the teal hood of his car that has a pink stripe down the middle. The color isn’t the only thing that sets his Dodge apart: it’s the 30-inch wheels that make it as tall as an SUV. Snells’ mood was infectious as he gathered with friends at the EZ-Street car wash along Kings Road.

Dozens, all with enhanced cars, gathered at the wash to put the final details on the rides before they cruised the roads at night.

“I came down the previous two years with a bike. I did this,” Snells said, slapping his car. “There is so much love.”





Bike week is now as much about the unique cars as it is the motorcycles. Baltimore native Snells and his friends bonded over their love of cools cars, social media and Bikefest. None of them live close, but they got to know each other through Instagram and gathered at the wash to prep for the evening.

“Brothers love car wash, it’s the hangout spot,” said Brian McLamb, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

A customized Dodge Charger sits on display at the EZ Street Car Wash Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

McLamb owns a detailing shop and helped Snells get his car ready before arriving in Myrtle Beach. The group loves to show off their rides and doesn’t mind the attention.

“’How big are those?’” McLamb said he hears most frequently as people question the size of the tires. “Thirtys?! … Thirtys?!”

“That’s what they ask us, ‘How big are the wheels?’” Snells added.

“’You can do that?’” people ask and Snells lets them know, “Oh, you can do that. Put your mind to anything, you can make anything possible.”

Bikefest attendees wipe down their cars at the Sandlapper Car Wash Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

A similar scene took place at the Sandlapper car wash at 13th Avenue South. Charleston native Maxe Willy was drying off his black, 2005 BMW, and Charlotte resident Charles Gabriel toweled off his white, Chrysler 300. Lil’ Baby’s and Gunna’s “I am” played from Gabriel’s speakers. More rap music and the sound of high-powered hoses muted the revving engines driving on nearby South Kings Highway.

Bike and car culture brought Gabriel to the Myrtle Beach area for the day. He smiled when asked his reaction when people notice his perfectly clean car.

“I feel good,” he said.

Willy said he wanted to ensure his spotless car stood out for the evening. He makes the trip to bike week to meet new people, the food, and the women.

“It’s kind of relaxing for me,” he said.

