Myrtle Beach family hosts basketball tournament for slain man known for his charity work

Flyer for Darius Hemingway basketball tournament

The family of Darius Hemingway, a man most known for his charity work in Myrtle Beach’s Racepath community, will host a basketball tournament in his honor this weekend.

Games will start at 7 p.m. both nights and the winner of the tournament will take home a $500 cash prize, according to a flyer for the event.

All proceeds from the tournament will go towards the Darius Hemingway Foundation, which organizes toy drives and other charity events. Akeem Hemingway, Darius’ brother, is organizing the tournament.

Donations are also being accepted for a back-to-school giveaway that will take place before games start on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The tournament will take place at Racepath Park at 290 Magnolia Lane in Myrtle Beach. The event is open to the public and spectators can make donations to the foundation in person.

The shooting

Darius was shot and killed at a Myrtle Beach restaurant in October.

Myrtle Beach police responded to Allen’s Food Basket about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 for the shooting. Hemingway died at the scene and another man, Antonio Woods, died from his injuries at the hospital.

At least three other victims went to the hospital.

Tyrese Lighty, 22, was arrested in February after Texas police found him hiding out in the state. Mardave Dawoo Hunter, 25, was arrested in December. Samuel Frye, 21, and Lonnell Damon Duckett Jr., 20, were arrested in October. At the time of his arrest, Frye was an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force and stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.

All four men have been charged with murder.