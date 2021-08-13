Crack open a cold one at these 5 breweries in the Myrtle Beach area

Visitors and locals in Myrtle Beach hoping to crack open a cold one won’t need to look far.

With the rise in popularity of breweries and beer gardens as a wholesome, family-friendly alternative to the traditional bar scene, beer-specific spots have found their home in Myrtle Beach in recent years. If you’re looking to find a place to try a craft beer and relax, check out our list of breweries in and around Myrtle Beach.

Grand Strand Brewing Company

The much-anticipated Grand Strand Brewing Company opened in downtown Myrtle Beach earlier this year as part of the city’s plan to revitalize the area. Guests can sit inside or outside in the courtyard and choose from a combination of lagers, ales, stouts and IPAs. Live performers often play music outside and a variation of American food, like fish and chips and a smoked brisket sandwich, is available.

Grand Strand Brewing Company is located at 819 North Kings Highway, Unit 101, in Myrtle Beach.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Crooked Hammock Brewery

This North Myrtle Beach brewery was also delayed by the coronavirus, but now that it’s open, locals and visitors alike can find a huge outdoor space complete with games and lounge areas. The Delaware-based brewery now offers tours and events like “Yoga in the Yard.” Live music is also pulsing from the Barefoot Landing location most weekend nights.

Guests can purchase cans or draft pours of the beer offerings, some of which are offered year-round while other seasonal options rotate out. Food options include an array of appetizers, sandwiches, hamburgers and salads.

Crooked Hammock Brewery is located at 4924 Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.

Independent Republic Brewing Company

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Independent Republic is located on the banks of the Intracoastal Waterway and gets its name from Horry County’s reputation as the “independent republic” of South Carolina. The beer options range from a cherry stout to a hazy juicy IPA. Lagers and pale ales are also available.

The food menu boasts a range of appetizer options, including fried pickles and blackened shrimp nachos to satisfy your group’s craving. Salads, sandwiches and seafood choices are also available.

The event calendar consists of gatherings like a “yappy hour” where pet owners are encouraged to bring their dogs, trivia nights and free concerts.

Independent Republic Brewing Company is located at 201 Fantasy Harbor Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

New South Brewing

One of the oldest breweries on this list, New South Brewing has been in Myrtle Beach since 1998, before the explosion of beer culture and brewery hang-outs truly took hold. New South’s menu includes a variation of ales and porters, including the popular “Dirty Myrtle” IPA. The brewery distributes its cans of New South White Ale and Nut Brown Ale across South Carolina.

New South Brewing is located at 1109 Campbell Street in Myrtle Beach.

Tidal Creek Brewhouse

Located in Myrtle Beach’s Market Common neighborhood, Tidal Creek Brewhouse combines fresh-brewed coffee and beer. An outdoor space with hammocks and bonfire pits, live music and a designated area for dogs to play off-leash make up the atmosphere of the brewhouse.

Like most breweries, Tidal Creek has IPAs, pilsners, pale ales and porters, but it also makes its own hard seltzers for those who are beer-averse. Food is offeret throughout the day, from breakfast to accompany your Tidal Creek coffee to shareables available later in the day.

Tidal Creek Brewhouse is located at 3421 Knoles Street in Myrtle Beach.