Brewery set to open at Barefoot Landing nearly a year later than anticipated

Nearly a year of after it was initially expected to open, Crooked Hammock Brewery at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach is ready to host the public.

The restaurant will have a soft weekend opening available to the public beginning Saturday, with more of a grand opening on Monday, according to Lisa Courtney, Crooked Hammock Brewery’s Director of Brand & Marketing.

La Vida Hospitality Group based in Delaware, the brewery’s parent company, hoped to open Crooked Hammock last May, but it endured construction delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, though hours may expand past 11 p.m. in the near future.

Crooked Hammock Brewery at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach opens March 1.

Courtney said there have already been soft openings for friends and family that have gone well.

The business will open featuring a full menu and Crooked Hammock’s staple beers brewed in Delaware including a blonde ale, golden ale, American lager and IPA, along with seasonal beers.

Beers being brewed on the property should be available soon, and brewery tours begin next week, Courtney said.

The menu includes soups, salads, appetizers, burgers and other sandwiches, a children’s menu, desserts, and entrees including ribs, shrimp and grits, a crab cake platter and Beer Can Chicken.

The outdoor Tortuga Island gazebo will also open at a later date.

The North Myrtle Beach business is the third Crooked Hammock Brewery, joining two in Delaware that opened in 2015 and 2019.

It is near Greg Norman Australian Grille in Barefoot Landing.

