Here’s when a North Myrtle Beach brewery plans to open after COVID-19 delayed construction

After construction was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new brewery in North Myrtle Beach has set an opening date and is advertising job openings.

Crooked Hammock Brewery, a Delaware-based company, is scheduled to open its doors at Barefoot Landing in February 2021, according to a news release from Crooked Hammock, which operates under La Vida Hospitality. The location will be its third and largest after the company first opened two breweries in Delaware in 2015 and 2019.

The brewery was originally set to open in May. Even after coronavirus-induced construction delays, the brewery was set to open as early as September, meaning the original timeline was offset by nearly a year.

What the brewery will look like

Complete with a indoor and outdoor seating for more than 500 guests, the brewery will also have a restaurant, an island bar, an outdoor beer garden and a food truck. There will also be games, including corn hole and bocce ball.

The establishment is meant to be family-friendly and will include a playground for kids, the release said.

“We are excited to bring Crooked Hammock Brewery to Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. This location showcases our easy drinking craft beers freshly brewed on site with tastings and brewery tours. We will soon announce our Myrtle Beach inspired brew and can’t wait to share it with our South Carolina friends,” said Owner Rich Garrahan in the release.

For beer lovers looking for India Pale Ales or seasonal offerings, there will also be a tasting room. In the first year, Crooked Hammock is aiming to produce more than 4,000 barrels.

From food to beer: What’s on the menu?

Drawing inspiration from outdoor cookouts, the food at Crooked Hammock will include burgers, Bavarian pretzels, baby back ribs, chicken wings and more.

The brewery’s signature beers include “South to Somewhere,” a golden ale with coconut, and “Beach Escape,” an IPA with citrus and hops.

Looking for a job? Openings at Crooked Hammock

The establishment is looking to hire up to 100 part-time and full-time employees. Available positions are kitchen, front-of-house, retail and brewery.

Two job fairs will take place in the next few weeks and applications are open.

The first fair is Nov. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The second fair is Dec. 15 at the same times. Both fairs take place at the brewery, located at 4924 S. Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach.