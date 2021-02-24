The long wait ends: Downtown Myrtle Beach brewery finally pouring out a cold one

Crowds of locals and tourists filled Myrtle Beach’s new downtown brewery that opened Tuesday.

Grand Strand Brewing, which had been beset by months of delays, currently offers six craft beers brewed onsite and will later expand to about a dozen offerings. The brewery originally planned to open last summer.

The courtyard in front of Grand Strand Brewing will also soon have a stage for live music. The band Stereotype is scheduled to be the venue’s first performer on March 5.

The bar offers both indoor and outdoor seating with table service available to customers seated in either area.