The long wait ends: Downtown Myrtle Beach brewery finally pouring out a cold one

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Crowds of locals and tourists filled Myrtle Beach’s new downtown brewery that opened Tuesday.

Grand Strand Brewing, which had been beset by months of delays, currently offers six craft beers brewed onsite and will later expand to about a dozen offerings. The brewery originally planned to open last summer.

The courtyard in front of Grand Strand Brewing will also soon have a stage for live music. The band Stereotype is scheduled to be the venue’s first performer on March 5.

The bar offers both indoor and outdoor seating with table service available to customers seated in either area.

Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas writes about tourism in Myrtle Beach and across South Carolina for McClatchy. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Communication. He began working for McClatchy in 2020 after growing up in Texas, where he has bylines in three of the state’s largest print media outlets as well as the Texas Tribune covering state politics, the environment, housing and the LGBTQ+ community.
