Friends, family, Horry County say last goodbye to police officer killed in line of duty

Hundreds of police officers, family and friends said goodbye to fallen Horry County police officer Melton Gore Wednesday morning.

The Lance Corporal died Tuesday, Jan. 12, after he was hit by a car while removing debris from a South Carolina highway.

Gore was a 20-year veteran with Horry County police and the fifth active-duty police officer in the area to die in recent months while serving the community. Days after his death, the Coastal Carolina Fraternal Order of Police organized a fundraiser for a scholarship that will go to Gore’s 12-year-old son.

With all the pomp and circumstance, hundreds packed the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Wednesday morning for Gore’s funeral.

Melton Gore Provided by Horry County police

Tuesday night, hundreds lined up outside of North Myrtle Beach High School to offer their love to Gore’s family during a visitation service for the 57 year old.

Audrey Miller, Gore’s cousin, said he kept her out of trouble when they were growing up. Miller said Gore would tell her, “cuz you family and I love you, and that’s not what you’re supposed to be.

“He was a very inspirational person,” Miller said.

Janice Vereen knew Gore for decades. She said Gore’s presence will be missed not just by family and friends, but by the whole community.

“A very big loss, a great loss,” she said.