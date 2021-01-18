Local

Here’s how you can donate to a fallen Horry County police officer’s family

Melton “Fox” Gore was working to protect the public when he was killed last week.

Now there is a way for the public to give back.

A fundraiser, run by the Coastal Carolina Fraternal Order of Police, looks to raise $25,000 for the fallen officer’s family.

“As with any death of a friend or family member, anyone can understand the emotional, physical, as well as financial strain, that a death in the family can cause,” the fundraiser description states.

All the money raised will go directly toward the Gore family for expenses and care for his 12-year-old son, the organizers said.

Gore served as an environmental officer with Horry County Police Department for more than 20 years. He was hit by a car while trying to remove debris from S.C. Highway 22 near S.C. Highway 31.

Gore, a 20-year-veteran, died at the scene. He was 56 years old.

“Fox was a caring person who was known around the County for the delicious meals that he cooked — his food and his kindness were known to bring people together,” the fundraiser page reads. “If someone needed it, he would give the shirt off of his back with a casual “got you, baby.”

A public visitation and viewing is set for Tuesday at North Myrtle Beach High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

To give to the fundraiser you can visit the GoFundMe website at www.gofundme.com/f/melton-fox-gore-memorial-fund?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

