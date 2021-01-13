Local
‘Rest in eternal peace’: Condolences pour in for fallen Horry County police officer
Dozens of police departments and organizations expressed condolences on social media as news of an Horry County police officer’s death spread across the country.
Horry County police announced Tuesday that Lance Cpl. Melton Gore died while removing debris from the road on S.C. Highway 22 near S.C. Highway 31. He was hit by another vehicle as he tried to remove the obstruction.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
As Horry County police Chief Joe Hill announced Gore’s death, he thanked the agencies that offered the department support in the hours after his passing.
“There’s too many to name, you know who you are, thank you very much for being part of our family,” Hill said.
Several local police agencies offered their support to Horry County police. Some even mentioned the trying time for police in the area as Gore’s is the second Grand Strand officer to die in the line of duty in 2021— and fourth in the last six months.
Some local business also expressed their support for Horry County police and their sympathies over Gore’s death.
Several agencies across South Carolina also posted support for Horry County police.
Groups from across the nation also posted condolences to Gore’s family and Horry police as they learned of the 20-year-veteran’s passing.
