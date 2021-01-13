‘Rest in eternal peace’: Condolences pour in for fallen Horry County police officer

Dozens of police departments and organizations expressed condolences on social media as news of an Horry County police officer’s death spread across the country.

Horry County police announced Tuesday that Lance Cpl. Melton Gore died while removing debris from the road on S.C. Highway 22 near S.C. Highway 31. He was hit by another vehicle as he tried to remove the obstruction.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

As Horry County police Chief Joe Hill announced Gore’s death, he thanked the agencies that offered the department support in the hours after his passing.

“There’s too many to name, you know who you are, thank you very much for being part of our family,” Hill said.

Several local police agencies offered their support to Horry County police. Some even mentioned the trying time for police in the area as Gore’s is the second Grand Strand officer to die in the line of duty in 2021— and fourth in the last six months.

Our thoughts and prayers to our brothers in blue HCPD. pic.twitter.com/rHtrX5HHlc — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) January 13, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with the officers family and the Horry County Police Department. https://t.co/N8oolM4KGv — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) January 12, 2021

Another tragic loss. Our thought and prayers will be with the family and Horry County Police Department. We will be here for you like you are were for us a few short days ago. Posted by North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Our prayers go out to the family and co-workers of the fallen Horry County Police Officer killed in the line of duty this evening. pic.twitter.com/Q0CICfrL1x — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) January 13, 2021

HORRY OFFICER KILLED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENTGeorgetown County Sheriff’s Office extends heartfelt sympathy to the family... Posted by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Some local business also expressed their support for Horry County police and their sympathies over Gore’s death.

The Second time in a week we have lost one of our finest. Horry County police LCpl. Melton Gore. Our hearts are... Posted by The Kitchen Table on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

SkyWheel will be lit blue tonight in honor of Horry County Police Department LCpl. Melton "Fox" Gore. Officer Gore died... Posted by SkyWheel Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

SHELTER CLOSED JAN. 13, 2021



The HCACC will be closed Wednesday as our shelter staff and @horrycountypd Environmental Unit officers mourn the loss of L/CPL. Melton “Fox” Gore.



If you are in need of animal services, please contact one of our local shelter partners. pic.twitter.com/FxRtRYhAL8 — Horry County Animal Care Center (@hcaccadoptions) January 13, 2021

Several agencies across South Carolina also posted support for Horry County police.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Horry County Police Officer Melton Gore, the Horry County Police Department and the Horry County community. Officer Gore died after being struck by a vehicle while clearing debris from roadway.#chsnews pic.twitter.com/ULtEpy0ZdP — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) January 13, 2021

Our hearts are breaking tonight. @horrycountypd announced the passing of L/CPL Melton "Fox" Gore today. HCPD said Gore served the agency & his community for 20+ years. He was hit by a vehicle.



We send our deepest condolences to all of Gore's family & friends. pic.twitter.com/6GqoxgctZn — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) January 13, 2021

Please keep the Horry County Police Department in your thoughts and prayers. Officer Melton Gore was cleaning debris off of the roadway when he was hit.#officerdown #neverforgetthefallen #EOW #horrycounty #southcarolina @horrycountypd pic.twitter.com/0xHb8hxZIm — Oakboro Police Dept. (@Oakboropolicenc) January 13, 2021

Our hearts and prayers are with the family of Lance Corporal Melvin "Fox" Gore and the Horry County Police Department.... Posted by Summerville Police Department on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Groups from across the nation also posted condolences to Gore’s family and Horry police as they learned of the 20-year-veteran’s passing.

We join HCPD in mourning the loss of L/Cpl. Fox Gore, who was fatally struck by a vehicle tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and community.



CCSO deputies wear mourning bands when an SC officer is killed on duty. They’ve been wearing them too much lately. #LODD https://t.co/HATLTuc8O1 — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) January 13, 2021

We send our condolences to the family and friends of LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore and the Horry County Police Department (SC)... Posted by South Florida Cops on Wednesday, January 13, 2021