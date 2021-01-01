North Myrtle Beach police officer dies in wreck while responding to a call

A North Myrtle Beach police sergeant died in a car crash while responding to a call Friday morning.

Sgt. Gordon William Best died in the wreck on Highway 17 around 4 a.m., according to North Myrtle Beach police department. The officer was responding to a call in Barefoot Resort when he lost control of his cruiser and his a utility pole.

Best joined the department in October 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in February 2019.

The officer was traveling south on U.S. 17 when he went into the northbound lanes and hit a pole, according to the department. The crash happened near Windy Hill Rd and 37th Ave South.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Instigation Team is investigating the crash.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Horry County police, and Myrtle Beach police all responded to the scene.

“We ask all to pray for Sergeant Gordon Best and his family,” North Myrtle Beach police wrote in a Facebook post.