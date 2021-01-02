Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Here’s how you can make a donation to help the family of a fallen North Myrtle Beach cop

A memorial fundraiser has been created to help the family of fallen Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Gordon Best.

The fundraising campaign hopes to raise $25,000 and donations can be made through Fund the First website.

Sgt. Best died around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1 while responding to a shots fired call at Barefoot Resort. He was driving south when he crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a utility pole. The roads were wet at the time of the crash.

Best was married and had two children, aged 4 years old and 2 years old.

Best, 30, joined North Myrtle Beach police in 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in 2019.

North Myrtle Beach police Chief Tommy Dennis said he got a phone call about the crash shortly after 4 a.m. and his thoughts went to Best’s wife, two children, family and fellow officers.

“We’re his family too,” Dennis said.

Dennis described Best as a “by-the-book” officer who was very intelligent. He also saw many things as ‘black-and-white.”

“Just an all-around good guy, just well-liked by everyone,” Dennis said. “There is so much I got that I can’t even begin to start.”

