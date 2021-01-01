Local
Social media condolences pour in from SC, nation after North Myrtle Beach cop’s death
North Myrtle Beach officials say sympathy messages poured in from locals and across the country as people learned of a police officer’s death.
“We have numerous, numerous condolences just in this short period of time,” Mayor Marilyn Hatley said during a Friday press conference with other city leaders.
Sgt. Gordon Best died on Jan. 1 as he responded to a shots fired call near Barefoot Resort around 4 a.m. He was driving south on U.S. 17 and went into the northbound lanes and hit a utility pole.
Best, 30, was promoted to sergeant about a year ago, and both his parents worked for North Myrtle Beach police. Best had a wife and two children.
He is the first North Myrtle Beach police officer who died in the line of duty.
Messages of support and prayers were shared across social media, Hatley said. Several restaurants also offered to provide food for the police department, she said.
“We standing here today, all of us, and all of our city, are heartbroken,” Hatley said.
Local police agencies expressed their sympathy on social media when they learned about the sergeant’s death.
Some local attractions, businesses and organizations also posted on social media about Best’s death. The SkyWheel announced it would be illuminated in blue light at 7 p.m. Jan. 1 to honor the fallen officer.
Law enforcement agencies and organizations from across South Carolina also posted about the officer’s passing.
There were also agencies and organizations across the U.S. that sent condolences after learning about Best’s death.
North Myrtle Beach has not announced any funeral plans or if there will be a public ceremony to honor Best.
