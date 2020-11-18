Suspect in killing two people at a Horry County bingo hall argued for his freedom

One of the men accused of a violent double murder in a crowded Myrtle Beach area bingo parlor argued for his release from jail on a legal technicality.

However a judge rejected the request, a move that means Derrick Rivera will remain behind bars as he awaits trial in connection to the 2019 killings.

Rivera faces a slew of charges related to the shooting at Waccamaw Bingo off U.S. 501. Investigators say Rivera and Bradford Britton, 40, were involved in a robbery and shooting at the Myrtle Beach area bingo hall that left Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr. dead.

Horry County police also charged Britton with two counts of murder and two counts of armed robbery.

The shooting happened on a busy Friday night at the hall that the Johnsons owned. Dozens of family and friends attended a memorial at the hall off U.S. 501 after the killings.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rivera’s attorneys were in Horry County court Wednesday afternoon to argue from his release for jail on what amounted to a legal technicality. Rivera appeared by video because of coronavirus restrictions.

Lawyers said Rivera filed a request for a speedy trial—a right guaranteed by the constitution—in October 2019. That request meant his case was supposed to be heard quickly and if not it required him to be released from jail, attorney Emily Kuchar argued.

There were two chances to hear Rivera’s case before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down courts and once after courts reopened, Kuchar said.

“Mr. Rivera has not been bought to trial,” she said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

However, Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson said the requirement that Rivera should be released was outdated. Under the current method of setting trial dates, the state was not required to set Rivera’s case on one of the dates Kuchar referenced.

Judge Steven John sided with the state and denied the request.

Even if the request was granted, Rivera would not have been back on the street. Georgetown County would have taken Rivera in custody from Horry County. Georgetown County revoked his bond on four attempted murder charges after Rivera’s arrest in connection to the murder.

Rivera has not had bond set on his Horry County charges.