‘It’s total chaos’: Calls from inside Waccamaw Bingo during double murder detail scene

A 911 call from inside Waccamaw Bingo details a double murder in July Horry police released 911 calls from inside Waccamaw Bingo outside of Myrtle Beach moments after a double murder. Two people were charged in connection to the shooting.

“These people have been shot! They’re dying! Please hurry!”

A panicked woman screams as she tries to relay information about a double shooting inside Waccamaw Bingo last month to 911 dispatchers. A commotion persists in the background as the dozens who were inside the parlor try to provide aid to the victims while also calling 911 themselves.

“The owners have been shot! Will you guys be quiet?!” the caller yells.

“They’re lying in the floor, they’re dying!”

On Wednesday, Horry County police released numerous 911 calls from inside Waccamaw Bingo in the immediate aftermath of a shooting that left Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr. dead. The two owners were killed at the U.S. Highway 501 bingo hall outside of Myrtle Beach during an armed robbery.

Police have arrested two people and charged them with murder in connection to the incident.

“Please don’t die on me! Please! They’re barely living, please hurry,” the caller yells.

Dispatcher asked many of the dismayed callers to describe the scene. The callers could only provide bits of information, clearly overwhelmed by the moment. A few described the suspects and how they came in through the side door to commit a robbery.

“It’s total chaos here, we need an ambulance right away,” one caller says. “They are laying here bleeding to death we need an ambulance.”