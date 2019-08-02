Alleged shooter in bingo killings was recently released on bond for attempted murder

HCPD announces arrest of men accused of Waccamaw Bingo murders Chief Joseph Hill with the Horry County Police Department announce the arrest of two Georgetown men accused of the murders of Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr. during an attempted armed robbery at Waccamaw Bingo on July 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chief Joseph Hill with the Horry County Police Department announce the arrest of two Georgetown men accused of the murders of Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr. during an attempted armed robbery at Waccamaw Bingo on July 26, 2019.

One of the men accused of killing a father and son at an Horry County bingo hall is a violent convict who was released on bond one month ago following four attempted murder charges in Georgetown County, records show.

Horry County Police charged Derrick Rivera, 29, with two counts of murder, two counts of armed robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting at Waccamaw Bingo on July 26.

Investigators say Rivera and Bradford Britton, 40, were involved in the robbery and shooting at the bingo hall that left Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr. dead. Horry police also charged Britton with two counts of murder and two counts of armed robbery.

Solicitor for the 15th Judicial District Jimmy Richardson said his office has not received the case file or determined whether to seek the death penalty.

Britton was arrested earlier this week in Georgetown County after police tracked a vehicle that allegedly was used in the double murder to his property. He has outstanding warrants in Texas on drug and child support charges. Rivera was arrested on Thursday in Colleton County — just south of Charleston — by the U.S. Marshals.

Both men are in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond. Neither man appeared in person for an initial court hearing on Thursday.

Length criminal history

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division background report shows Rivera has a lengthy criminal history.

Rivera was arrested in late May by Georgetown City police on four counts of attempted murder. The details of that incident are not clear as the police department would not release the incident reports without a Freedom of Information Act request, which The Sun News submitted Thursday afternoon. Capt. Nelson Brown did say the May incident involved a shooting.

On May 24, a judge set Rivera’s bond for the attempted murder charges at $24,000, according to Georgetown court records. Rivera used a bonding company to post bail and was freed from Georgetown County jail on June 24.

On April 11, weeks before his Georgetown arrests, Rivera was arrested in Richland County and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen gun, use of a vehicle without permission and possession of body armor by a violent criminal.

Rivera pleaded guilty to strong-armed robbery and second-degree burglary in Georgetown in 2011 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He is listed on the state’s Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services website, though it does not include details such as his prison release date.

The 29-year-old has been in trouble with the law since 2006, when he was convicted of second-degree burglary and sentenced to up to six years in prison under the state’s Youthful Offenders Act.

In 2007, Rivera was charged with disorderly conduct, destruction of property and resisting arrest in the City of Georgetown. A month later, Georgetown County police charged Rivera with reckless driving, hindering an officer and other traffic violations. In 2008, he was charged with breaking into cars and failure to stop for blue lights.

Georgetown city police charged Rivera in 2009 for giving false information to police on two separate occasions. That same year, he was twice charged with financial transaction fraud.

Britton has a more limited criminal history. In 2006, Orangeburg police charged him with driving under suspension. Orangeburg is south of Columbia. In 2009, Myrtle Beach police charged Britton with possession of marijuana or Hash. In 2010, Britton was convicted in Myrtle Beach for shoplifting.

Georgetown police charged Britton with malicious damage to property in 2014.

Victim family reacts

Christi Brunson, who is the sister to one victim and a daughter of the other, said “we are ecstatic to hear the news” of the arrests. She also complemented Horry police for its investigative work.

Officers responded to Waccamaw Bingo on Terre Boulevard off U.S. Highway 501 around 9:45 p.m. July 26 for a reported shooting. The suspect left the area before police arrived. Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr. owned the parlor and were from Sumter.

Nina Matthews and Heather York were two of the estimated 80 people inside Waccamaw Bingo when the shooting started. They said the suspect came in through a side door wearing what appeared to be a white T-shirt tied like a bandanna covering his face. He demanded money from the counter.

“Then I heard ‘he’s got a gun,’” York said.

The two estimated several shots were fired from a handgun. They ran through the same side door for safety and waited by their cars for a moment before returning to check on the injured.

York said a man tried to tackle the suspect while he was inside, but he escaped.

Arrests warrants stated that Rivera entered the bingo hall armed with a handgun and robbed the business. Britton also provided a statement to police after being read his Miranda rights. The warrants do not list specifics of the statement.