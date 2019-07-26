Crime
Horry County bingo parlor site of robbery, reported shooting
Police respond to active shooter incident in Myrtle Beach area
An Horry County bingo parlor was the site of a reported armed robbery and shooting on Friday night, Horry County police said.
The incident was reported at Waccamaw Bingo off U.S. Highway 501 around 10 p.m.
According to radio traffic, there was a robbery and shooting at the establishment with multiple people shot. Lt. Thomas DelPercio confirmed there was a robbery and shooting and the suspect was not in custody.
Horry County Police took to Twitter a few minutes after 10 p.m. to announce an “active shooting incident” near Belle Terre Boulevard.
Police asked the community there to “shelter in place or steer clear of the area.”
Anyone with information, please call 843-248-1520.
