Here is where you can watch movies under the stars for free on the Grand Strand

Needing a new idea for date night or something to do with the kids?

There are several places around the Grand Strand where you can watch movies under the stars — for free.

Movies, rated from G to PG-13, are offered in the evenings at area parks — Valor Park at The Market Common, Marina Park at Grande Dunes, McLean Park in North Myrtle Beach and Riverfront Park in Conway.

Movies Under the Stars at Market Common starts June 28 with showtimes Friday nights through August 2. The lineup includes “Aquaman,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Grease.”

Movies will begin at sunset at Marina Park, which has two more showings this summer — “Murder on the Orient Express” July 9 and “The Sandlot” August 6. The spot will also host concert nights, featuring soul, funk and jazz musicians.

McLean Park movie showings begin Friday with “Small Foot.” Movies are scheduled to play Friday nights once a month through October. Viewers are asked to bring a beach chair or blanket and the North Myrtle Beach Lions Club will have popcorn and drinks.

Movies at the Riverfront Park begin at dusk, with the next show June 22 on the big screen playing “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Other upcoming shows are “Fate of the Furious” July 27 and “Angry Birds” August 10. Concessions will be available.

Want even more outdoor fun? Hot Summer Nights started this week in Plyler Park and lasts through September 1. “DJ Glow” kids parties are Monday nights, pirates and princesses theme is Tuesday nights, a “Concert Bash” is Wednesday nights featuring Boardwalk Elvis, live band nights are Thursday nights, Friday nights are karaoke, the Boardwalk Tropical Show happens Saturday nights and family game show nights are Sundays.