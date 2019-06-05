Looking for free, indoor fun for kids this summer? The House of Blues has you covered

The House of Blues at Barefoot Landing will soon start its Summer Movie Series on Tuesdays, offering free admission for children 12 years old and under, according to the HOB website.

All ages are invited to view movies, starting Tuesday with “Napoleon Dynamite.”

Snacks are available and a full bar for adults, according to the website. Here’s where to buy tickets, sold by Groupon with a special $5 offer.

Call the North Myrtle Beach House of Blues for more information at 843-272-3000.

Here is a list of upcoming showings:

June 11: “Napoleon Dynamite”

June 18: “The Little Mermaid”

June 25: “The Muppet Movie”

July 9: “Frozen”

July 16: “School of Rock”

July 23: “Goonies”

July 30: “Sandlot”

Aug. 6: “Marley & Me”

Aug. 20: “Wizard of Oz”