Want to watch movies under the stars for free? Here’s Market Common’s summer film lineup

Are you a movie buff who also loves being outdoors?

If so, The Market Common has something right up your alley.

The 2019 lineup for the annual Movies Under the Stars series is out, and it features celebrated films from recent years to old-school classics.

The weekly event — which will be held every Friday at approximately 9 p.m. beginning June 28 to Aug. 2 at Valor Park — debuts with Aquaman, followed by Mary Poppins Returns (July 5), Incredibles 2 (July 12), Grease (July 19), BumbleBee (July 26) and Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse (Aug. 2).

“Bring a blanket or lawn chair, and the whole family for these fun, free films,” Market Common’s website reads.

The website notes that the movies will start at dusk, so the 9 p.m. time table is tentative.