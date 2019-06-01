Want to enjoy movies, music on the waterway for free? Here’s Grande Dunes’ event lineup

Owner of Grande Dunes, Waterway Hills plans to connect properties The owner of Grande Dunes and the former Waterway Hills plans to connect the two properties and build 888 units along the Intracoastal Waterway. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The owner of Grande Dunes and the former Waterway Hills plans to connect the two properties and build 888 units along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Are you up for some free live concerts and movie nights overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway?

If so, Grande Dunes’ Marina Park will be the place to be this summer.

The Myrtle Beach neighborhood recently announced the lineup for the second annual Grande Dunes Summer Movies and Concert Series. The series debuts June 11 and will be held Tuesday nights every two weeks this month, July and August.

The events are free an open to the public, but those attending are encouraged to donate to local charities that partner with Grande Dunes. Donations can be made during the events or dropped off at the Grande Dunes Ocean Club and Member’s Club.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

New for 2019, Grande Dunes has added themed 5k races that will accompany each concert, which begin at 6 p.m. each event day. You can register for the races online. The movies will be shown beginning at sunset.

Event schedule

June 11 — Movie night: “Bohemian Rhapsody” (PG-13)

June 25 — Concert night: Wonderwall, a Beatles tribute band

*June donations will go to the local Family Justice Center, which provides shelter and aid to victims of family violence.

July 9 — Movie night: “Murder on the Orient Express” (PG-13)

July 23 — Concert night: The Craig Sorrells Project

*July donations will go to Backpack Buddies/Help4Kids, which provides food to hungry children of Horry County.

Aug. 6 — Move night: “The Sandlot” (PG-13)

Aug. 20 — Concert night: Painted Man Band

*August donations will go to Hope House, a newly formed nonprofit that provides a healthy environment for Myrtle Beach High School students who are homeless or otherwise burdened by circumstances beyond their control and are actively working on their high school diploma.

Grande Dunes suggests those attending to bring a lawn chair or blanket.