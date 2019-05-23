Cruising Ocean Blvd. on a golf cart or moped this weekend? Myrtle Beach has some rules

A timelapse from Ocean Boulevard during Bikefest A timelapse video shows traffic flowing on Ocean Boulevard on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A timelapse video shows traffic flowing on Ocean Boulevard on Friday.

The City of Myrtle Beach has prohibited drivers from using golf carts and mopeds on a portion of Ocean Boulevard through Memorial Day weekend.

City manager John Pedersen issued an executive order beginning at midnight Friday prohibiting golf carts at all hours during the weekend and mopeds at certain times on Ocean Boulevard from 29th Avenue North to the southern part of the city, which is just south of 29th Avenue South.

The order excludes golf carts used by law enforcement monitoring traffic and maintaining public safety, the Facebook post from the city states.

According to state law, golf carts are only to be operated during daylight hours, but the order does not allow any golf carts on Ocean Boulevard from 29th Avenue North to the southern most part of the city from midnight Friday until traffic control devices are removed Monday.

Here are the times mopeds are prohibited from being driven on Ocean Boulevard:

8:00 p.m. to midnight Thursday

12:01 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Friday

8:00 p.m. to midnight Friday

12:01 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Saturday

8:00 p.m. to midnight Saturday

12:01 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Sunday

8:00 p.m. to midnight Sunday

12:01 a.m. until traffic control devices are removed Monday

The 23-mile traffic loop will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday to Sunday.