Local

Cruising Ocean Blvd. on a golf cart or moped this weekend? Myrtle Beach has some rules

A timelapse from Ocean Boulevard during Bikefest

A timelapse video shows traffic flowing on Ocean Boulevard on Friday. By
Up Next
A timelapse video shows traffic flowing on Ocean Boulevard on Friday. By

The City of Myrtle Beach has prohibited drivers from using golf carts and mopeds on a portion of Ocean Boulevard through Memorial Day weekend.

City manager John Pedersen issued an executive order beginning at midnight Friday prohibiting golf carts at all hours during the weekend and mopeds at certain times on Ocean Boulevard from 29th Avenue North to the southern part of the city, which is just south of 29th Avenue South.

The order excludes golf carts used by law enforcement monitoring traffic and maintaining public safety, the Facebook post from the city states.

According to state law, golf carts are only to be operated during daylight hours, but the order does not allow any golf carts on Ocean Boulevard from 29th Avenue North to the southern most part of the city from midnight Friday until traffic control devices are removed Monday.

Here are the times mopeds are prohibited from being driven on Ocean Boulevard:

  • 8:00 p.m. to midnight Thursday
  • 12:01 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Friday
  • 8:00 p.m. to midnight Friday
  • 12:01 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Saturday
  • 8:00 p.m. to midnight Saturday
  • 12:01 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Sunday
  • 8:00 p.m. to midnight Sunday
  • 12:01 a.m. until traffic control devices are removed Monday

The 23-mile traffic loop will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday to Sunday.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  