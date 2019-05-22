Atlantic Beach Bikefest: Rules to know if you’re partying in North Myrtle Beach

Drive around the 23 mile Memorial Day weekend traffic loop Time lapse video of a drive around the planned 23 mile Memorial Day traffic loop. Officials plan to implement the traffic pattern for Bikefest from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Sunday during the 2019 Memorial Day weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Time lapse video of a drive around the planned 23 mile Memorial Day traffic loop. Officials plan to implement the traffic pattern for Bikefest from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Sunday during the 2019 Memorial Day weekend.

With thousands of bikers rolling into the Grand Strand for Atlantic Beach Bikefest, also known as Black Bike Week, this Friday and visitors also vacationing for Memorial Day weekend, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach are taking precautions to ensure public safety.

As Myrtle Beach prepares to implement their 23-mile bike loop and welcome over 475 law enforcement officials to the area from agencies throughout South Carolina and Georgia, North Myrtle Beach will be following suit.

According to a North Myrtle Beach press release, there will be an increased presence of public safety officers throughout the weekend, including officers from other jurisdictions in South Carolina and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Compared to their roughly 16,000 population, officials are anticipating over 100,000 people to be frequenting the area during the holiday weekend.

Officers will focus on managing traffic and safety in North Myrtle Beach, according to the release. Officials are encouraging visitors and residents to exercise extreme caution while driving, extend courtesy and be patient as officers aim to keep traffic moving.

Officers will also be accessible and available to interact with residents and visitors to establish mutual trust and respect, the release states. If they see someone violating city law, officers will first attempt to inform people of the laws, but if that approach doesn’t work, they may choose to issue warnings, write citations or make an arrest.

A serious violation of the law will result in officers reacting quickly and decisively.

Here are some rules motorists and bikers should follow this weekend in North Myrtle Beach.

Anyone who violates the city’s noise ordinance can be cited and/or arrested with a fine up to $1,000. The city’s ordinance states that it’s unlawful for any person to make, continue or cause to be continued excessive, unnecessary or unusually loud noise which either annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers to comfort, repose, health, peace and safety of others.

Motorists and bikers are restricted from speeding, weaving between cars, holding intersections to allow a group to continue through without stopping for a red light or stop sign, and doing burnouts. Those in violation are subject to a citation and/or arrest with a fine up to $1,000.

Motorcycle thefts increase during Memorial Day weekend. The city is advising bikers to lock their motorcycles with high-quality disk locks, wheel locks, chain locks or heavy-duty cable locks, keep their items secure and avoid parking in poorly lit areas.

Visitors are restricted from operating charcoal grills and other open-flame cooking devices on balconies, within 10 feet of combustible construction or under a tent unless the tenet exhibits an affixed NFPA 701 flame-resistance rating. Any tent or structure exceeding 400 square-feet requires a permit.

No sky lanterns can be used and possession and use of fireworks is prohibited.

Visitors and residents are encouraged to approach any law enforcement official for help or questions over the weekend, call 911 for emergencies or 843-280-5511 for non-emergencies.

For more information, visit www.NMB.us, email pdowling@nmb.us or sign up for local emergency notifications by phone, email, text at www.Nixle.com.