Here’s how a judge ruled on the 2019 Myrtle Beach Memorial Day bike loop

NAACP Files Lawsuit against Myrtle Beach over Traffic Loop NAACP leadership announced a lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police over the traffic loop that has been in place during Atlantic Beach Bikefest since the 2015 Memorial Day Weekend.

A federal judge shot down an attempted to prevent the use of a traffic loop during the upcoming Memorial Day bike week in Myrtle Beach.

The judge issued his ruling on Wednesday, days ahead of the official start of Atlantic Beach bikefest.

The NAACP asked the judge for an order to prevent Myrtle Beach from using the 23-mile traffic detour during the upcoming weekend.

The loop funnels traffic from Ocean Boulevard out to the county before returning to city limits. While it starts at 10 p.m. and runs into the morning, the NAACP has argued that it takes four hours for some motorists to drive the route of the loop.

The loop has been the subject of controversy since the city implemented it in 2015 after three men were killed in a shooting incident during the 2014 Bikefest.

While loop hours were shortened last year due to decreased attendance and weather, Myrtle Beach officials have previously argued the loop is needed as a safety precaution.