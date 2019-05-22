Atlantic Beach Bikefest: How to navigate Myrtle Beach and avoid the traffic loop

Drive around the 23 mile Memorial Day weekend traffic loop Time lapse video of a drive around the planned 23 mile Memorial Day traffic loop. Officials plan to implement the traffic pattern for Bikefest from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Sunday during the 2019 Memorial Day weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Time lapse video of a drive around the planned 23 mile Memorial Day traffic loop. Officials plan to implement the traffic pattern for Bikefest from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Sunday during the 2019 Memorial Day weekend.

As Atlantic Beach Bike Fest, also known as black bike week, kicks off this Friday, Myrtle Beach will implement a traffic pattern to monitor public safety.

During Memorial Day weekend, visitors and residents will see traffic moving in one direction in a 23-mile traffic loop, an influx of police officers and barricades set up along the highways on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Here’s your guide to navigating Myrtle Beach during the annual Bikefest.

The Loop:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All traffic on Ocean Boulevard will be one-way starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, southbound from 29th Avenue South to 29th Avenue North.

The one-way, 23-mile loop begins at 29th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, moving south to Kings Highway near the Myrtle Beach Airport, up Harrelson Boulevard to U.S. 501, northbound S.C. 31, then southbound on Robert Grissom Parkway to U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, and back onto Ocean Boulevard.

Motorists are advised to access Ocean Boulevard at 29th Ave. North and will not be allowed to get off the boulevard.

The loop will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday to Sunday. Times are subject to change if traffic is light.

The traffic plan will conclude Monday at 6 a.m.

Ocean Boulevard:

Pedestrian barricades will be placed along Ocean Boulevard from 29th Ave. North to 29th Ave. South to ensure pedestrians remain on the sidewalk and use crosswalks.

Access to Ocean Boulevard begins on Kings Highway at 29th Avenue North, with no access north at that point.

During the loop’s off hours, drivers can access Ocean Boulevard only at any Kings Highway intersection with a traffic light.

Exiting Ocean Boulevard may be permitted at cross streets with traffic signals on Kings Highway, except from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Emergency access lanes will be blocked for emergency vehicles only at 16th Avenue North, 8th Avenue North, 6th Avenue South and 17th Avenue South.

If you’re staying or working along Ocean Boulevard, the city recommends parking on the west side of the boulevard, especially between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

How to avoid the traffic loop:

Do not turn east on 29th Avenue North from Bypass 17.

Do not turn east on 29th Avenue North from Kings Highway.

Do not travel to Harrelson Boulevard and Kings Highway; all traffic will be diverted west on Kings Highway.

Police & signage:

There will be heavy police presence along Ocean Boulevard and within the loop pattern with Myrtle Beach Police Department estimating roughly 475 law enforcement officials from agencies in Horry County, South Carolina and Georgia.

Signage and message boards will be placed throughout the city notifying residents and visitors of the traffic pattern.

Pamphlets will be passed out at the airport, car rental agencies and hotels.

What to do if you need help: