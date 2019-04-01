Local

Another business at Myrtle Beach’s Coastal Grand Mall has closed for good

By David Wetzel

April 01, 2019 08:35 PM

Game over.

Jungle Fun — a longtime arcade at Coastal Grand Mall — closed its doors for good last month.

“Jungle Fun has closed for good thank you for all the years Are Customers Has given us... it’s a sad day ..But hopefully we will find another location,” a Facebook post from March 18 reads, adding that it has other locations “spanning from” Louisiana to California and Hawaii.

The post, from March 18, eight days after the final day of operation, was signed at the end by Tim Nash, who managed the business.

In an email inquiring about the nature of the closing, Fun Factory Inc., Jungle Fun’s umbrella company, affirmed that a rise in the cost of leasing at Coastal Grand led to the closure.

“Not due to us.... it’s the mall,” the email reads.

Eight days before the closure The Sun News reached out to Coastal Grand to inquire as to why the arcade was closed that day, adding that some mall employees indicated it was closing for good. On March 4, an email from Coastal Grand Mall Marketing Director Tori Dean read: “Jungle Fun is not closed, there was just a staffing issue on Saturday.”

In response to another inquiry later in March, Dean deferred questions to Fun Factory Inc.

Several other stores in Coastal Grand Mall have either closed or are in the process of closing, including Charlotte Russe, Payless Shoe Source and Brookstone.

“Thank you for all of my customers I will miss all,” a Jungle Fun Facebook post from March 10 reads.

